Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $127,316,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC opened at $271.09 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

View Our Latest Report on RBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $8,874,303. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.