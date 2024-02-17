Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 657 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.2 %

CRL stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.