NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 250 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Williamson Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25.

NVR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,390.65 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,000.90 and a 12 month high of $7,617.24. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,095.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,425.90.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

