NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

