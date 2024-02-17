NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

