NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66,750 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $910,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

