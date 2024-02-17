NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.50.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

