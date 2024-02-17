Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,161 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $142.70 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.