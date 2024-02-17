Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,592 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.90 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

