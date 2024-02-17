Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

