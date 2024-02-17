Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,435 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $154,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

