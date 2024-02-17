Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Terex Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

