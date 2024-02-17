Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake by 155.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 111.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $144.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

