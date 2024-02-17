Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,451 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,451 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Autohome worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 46.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,459,000 after buying an additional 1,061,591 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth about $31,050,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,068,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 788,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $22,960,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 662,435 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.17 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

