Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

