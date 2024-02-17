Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,023 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.65 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.