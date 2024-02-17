Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

