MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. Barclays reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,915,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

