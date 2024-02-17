Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 299,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Know Labs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.49 on Friday. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.48.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254,972 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

