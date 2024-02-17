Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 299,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Know Labs Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.49 on Friday. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.48.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).
Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.
