JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $16.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,280. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

