Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,993 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Morningstar Trading Down 1.6 %
MORN opened at $273.91 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $289.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.42.
Morningstar Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
