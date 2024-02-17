Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 28,171 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
IES Stock Performance
IESC opened at $101.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.75.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
