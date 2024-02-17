Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 28,171 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IESC opened at $101.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.75.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in IES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in IES by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IES by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

