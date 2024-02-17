Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $2,699,979.36 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

