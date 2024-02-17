Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Intellinetics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INLX opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.18. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

Intellinetics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

