Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Insperity worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,440 over the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.