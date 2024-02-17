Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $3,416,650.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,581.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total transaction of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $699.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $806.78.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,969,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.