Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $2,055,200.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FN opened at $196.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

