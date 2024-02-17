Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after buying an additional 1,209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

