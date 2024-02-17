HIVE Digital Technologies’ (HIVE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

