Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $991.45

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 991.45 ($12.52) and traded as low as GBX 964 ($12.17). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 965 ($12.19), with a volume of 14,243 shares traded.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The firm has a market cap of £76.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 991.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 954.07.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,722.49%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.