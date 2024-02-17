HC Wainwright Trims Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price to $10.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

