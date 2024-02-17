Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Glaukos worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Glaukos Stock Down 3.6 %

GKOS stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

