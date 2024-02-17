GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of GTLB opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

