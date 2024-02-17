FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

