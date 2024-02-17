Eric P. Palmer Sells 6,083 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CI stock opened at $341.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

