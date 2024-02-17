Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,868 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

