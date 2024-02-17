Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Envela Stock Down 0.9 %

ELA stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Envela has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.05.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Envela by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Envela by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Envela by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

