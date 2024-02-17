DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at $40,459,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

