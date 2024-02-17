David Eugene Russell Sells 300,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 200,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VIZIO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

