CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBAY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,444,000 after acquiring an additional 811,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,951,000 after acquiring an additional 558,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
