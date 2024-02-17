Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $233.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.96. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $238.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.