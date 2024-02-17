Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.