Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $75.41 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

