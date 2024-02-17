Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Sells $4,157,500.00 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

