Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 854,971 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

