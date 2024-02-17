Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,413 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Vontier worth $47,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $50,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vontier by 840.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after buying an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

