Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 20,020 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

