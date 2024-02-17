Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 113,900 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

