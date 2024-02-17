Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,557,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alcoa by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after buying an additional 924,934 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

