Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

IRTC stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.