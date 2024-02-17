Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %
IRTC stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23.
Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.